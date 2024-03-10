Will Ospreay Set for Huge Dream Match at AEW Dynasty

Will Ospreay's AEW career is off to a hot start. With two matches already under his belt against fellow Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita whom he faced in his AEW contracted debut at AEW Revolution and United Empire stablemate Kyle Fletcher on the Dynamite following, his next big challenger has stepped up.

As Bryan Danielson begins to wind down his full-time in-ring career, these bigger matches mean even more. For the first time ever at AEW Dynasty in St. Louis, Missouri next month, Danielson will face Ospreay. This week's episode of Dynamite ended with Danielson confronting Ospreay following his win against Fletcher. That moment was enough to get the entire internet buzzing about a potential match between the two. So on AEW Collision, Ospreay returned the favor, confronting Danielson after his win against Shane Taylor. "For years he's been screaming into the camera how he's the best wrestler in the world and he came here to prove it. Well I want to give you a chance to prove it," Danielson said into the microphone. "What do you say? Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. Ospreay what do you say?"

As the crowd begins to chant "yes" and cheer, Ospreay gives a very short but direct answer:

"Yes, bruv."

Ospreay officially signed his AEW contract at AEW Full Gear in November but at the time he still had obligations with New Japan Pro Wrestling. His final match took place at NJPW New Beginnings in Sapporo as the BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney and Gabe Kidd) defeated United Empire's Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb, TJP and Ospreay in a steel cage match.

Ospreay would officially debut with AEW just days ahead of AEW Revolution and tease his first singles match as an AEW contracted talent against Takeshita, a match that many feel stole the show outside of Sting's retirement match. He recently finished his final independent show in the U.K., at RevPro's High Stakes event at the Crystal Palace in London. He was defeated by Michael Oku who was defending the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship. AEW President Tony Khan was in attendance as the crowd gave Ospreay his farewell.

Will you be picking up AEW Dynasty on pay-per-view to see this dream match? Let us know in the comments!