AEW Collision: Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its broadcast slate once again. This Saturday marks the debut of AEW Collision, a new two-hour primetime in-ring program under the AEW banner. Unlike the Summer 2021 launch of AEW Rampage, an hour-long pre-taped show that has essentially served as auxiliary, AEW Collision is envisioned as a second brand for Tony Khan's wrestling promotion. While a hard roster split has yet to be confirmed, rumblings of a "transfer portal" have indicated that some stars will be exclusive to either AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision. Among those expected exclusive names is CM Punk, who is making his long-awaited return to the company on the premiere episode.

Punk's homecoming to both AEW and Chicago's United Center, the venue that is hosting AEW Collision's first episode, has been packed with enough headlines to tell a year's worth of storylines. Punk's absence was directly related to his torn triceps in September 2022, an injury that takes upwards of nine months to heal, but his controversial comments on the post-AEW All Out press conference cast doubt on him ever being welcomed back in the company. Regardless of which hatchets have been buried, Punk is back in AEW, and his return is poised to usher in a new era for the company.

AEW Collision Start Time, How to Watch

AEW Collision airs live this Saturday, June 17th on TNT. The broadcast will begin at 8 PM ET and will run until 10 PM ET, the same time slot and duration as AEW Dynamite. Saturdays from 8-10 PM ET will be the show's regular time slot going forward, with most episodes airing live.

AEW Collision Full Card (As of Now)

CM Punk speaks for the first time since AEW All Out 2022

CM Punk, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson

AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Luchasaurus

Miro makes his in-ring return

Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho



How Will AEW Collision Set Up AEW's Summer?

AEW Collision's premiere comes just before the biggest quarter in company history. Following this Saturday, AEW crosses over with New Japan once again for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. From there, AEW tours throughout July and August before heading to the United Kingdom for AEW ALL IN: London, its first stadium show. One week later, AEW puts on arguably its signature pay-per-view, AEW All Out.

Look for AEW Collision to set up at least one more match for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, possibly Punk vs. NJPW's KENTA. Beyond that, AEW Collision's first episode could give shape to what the show's roster will look like and might even define exactly what the trademarked "transfer portal" will entail.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of AEW Collision.