Miro Hypes Up His Return to AEW TV Via AEW Collision

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro will be one of the numerous AEW wrestlers who haven't been featured much on AEW Dynamite recently that will be heavily featured on AEW Collision beginning with this Saturday's premiere. Despite an incredibly successful run as TNT Champion in 2021, Miro wrestled just four matches in 2022 and had been completely absent from AEW TV throughout 2023 right up until Collision started getting hinted at on Dynamite. "The Redeemer" finally popped up backstage to speak with Tony Khan and has since been heavily utilized in the promotion of Collision.

Miro also took to Twitter to hype the show while also slapping away a few trolls trying to poke fun at his recent absence. He also hinted that AEW is the one who now needs redemption, which could be a sign that his "War With God" character arc will finally pick back up again.

How can it be terrible when it hasn’t happened yet ? The debut episode is this Saturday June 17th and The Redeemer will be there. https://t.co/5KyYNRj1C1 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 13, 2023

As for Collision itself, Khan clarified in an interview with Rasslin' this week that there won't be a hard brand split between it and Dynamite. The show's first main event will see a returning CM Punk team with FTR to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson and Samoa Joe.

"I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven't drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster," Khan said. "I think people are gonna be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We're not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies."

"The roster we have is so strong, I believe we have so many great wrestlers, it's impossible to showcase them all in three hours of television," he added. "Now, it's a much better opportunity with five hours of television. Across five hours of television, we can really utilize the roster much more frequently and utilize our great wrestlers more than they've ever been used before, so I'm very excited."

