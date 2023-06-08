AEW Collision's First Main Event Confirmed, Includes CM Punk

AEW Collision will premiere on Saturday, June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. Tony Khan officially confirmed the main event for the show, as CM Punk will finally return to in-ring action and team with FTR to take on Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson. Reports of Punk wanting to work with both Joe (one of his oldest rivals) and White have been spreading online for weeks, but now it looks like FTR and Robinson will be involved as well.

"We haven't seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September. He looked great in his last match," Khan said while addressing Punk's return in an interview with Sports Illustrated this week. "To the fans, he's very important. He's very important to the company, too. He's been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury."

A big lingering question regarding Collision is whether or not there will be any kind of brand split between the new Saturday show and Dynamite. Khan deliberately refrained from revealing that during a media conference call ahead of last month's AEW Dynamite.

"I haven't given a lengthy explanation yet for what I'm planning regarding the future of the roster and how people will be allocated across Dynamite and Collision and our other shows," Khan said. "I can see why wrestling fans all over the world would be interested and curious about that. That's frankly by design that we want to build that curiosity in and get people wondering exactly what you're asking, 'what's the future of the AEW roster, and what does this all mean going forward after Double or Nothing?' It's a really good question and something we'll be excited to follow up on."

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

