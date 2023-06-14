Top Star Wants New Championships For AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling is approaching its latest paradigm shift. The young promotion is launching AEW Collision this Saturday, a new two-hour primetime program that will reportedly feature a soft brand split between the roster. It is already known that CM Punk will be making his return on the premiere episode and is expected to wrestle exclusively for AEW Collision for the foreseeable future. Beyond Punk, AEW Collision is set to feature the returns of Thunder Rosa, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo, three stars that have been off of television for close to a full calendar year. It's unclear if those names will only appear on AEW Collision, but its worth noting that none have featured in AEW Dynamite storylines as of late.

Splitting the roster would also mean that AEW would have to make some of its titleholders exclusive to one show in order to give that specific program prizes to fight for. That, or AEW would need to create new championships altogether for AEW Collision. If Andrade gets his way, AEW will opt for the latter solution.

"I hope [AEW] make a new title," Andrade told Please Steal Our Ideas: A Wrestling Podcast. "I wish. I hope so too because this is a new brand. We need new goals. If we have different titles, it's good because you can compete for the title."

Andrade is specifically referring to a new world title for AEW Collision. Coincidentally enough, AEW already has two of each championship with the company: men's midcard titles (AEW TNT, AEW International), women's titles (AEW Women's World, AEW TBS), multi-man titles (AEW World Tag, AEW World Trios).

"I think it's good," Andrade continued regarding possibly introducing new belts. "I love the idea because this is more opportunities for the roster, more storylines for the titles. I think maybe in the future, or maybe soon, [new titles] is a good idea. I hope the office or the writers [hear this]. Yeah, 100%. We need a new title."

Regardless of what comes with the new show, Andrade also emphasized that he hopes there is a hard roster split for AEW Collision.

"Maybe separate the brands like it's another company," Andrade added. "I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent, Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish separate. I don't know yet."

AEW Collision premieres Saturday, June 17th on TNT.