AEW's Tony Khan Finally Confirms If AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision Will Have a Brand Split

AEW Collision will finally premiere this Saturday in Chicago and Tony Khan finally has an answer regarding one of the show's biggest rumors. Ever since rumors of the show's existence started popping up earlier this year, insider reports have given different answers over whether or not there will be some sort of brand split between AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. Khan deliberately held back on confirming if the roster would be split between the two shows, saying during a media conference call last month that he wanted to help build anticipation for the Collision premiere. But in a new interview with Rasslin', he finally set the record straight — there will not be a hard brand split.

"I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven't drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I think people are gonna be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We're not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies."

"The roster we have is so strong, I believe we have so many great wrestlers, it's impossible to showcase them all in three hours of television," he added. "Now, it's a much better opportunity with five hours of television. Across five hours of television, we can really utilize the roster much more frequently and utilize our great wrestlers more than they've ever been used before, so I'm very excited."

When Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced Collision, the press release put an emphasis on stars that had been absent from Dynamite for one reason or another including Miro, Andrade El Idolo and Thunder Rosa. CM Punk will make his long-awaited in-ring return at the Collision premiere and has been rumored to be the centerpiece of the Saturday show will also keeping his distance from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following last year's Brawl Out incident. The premiere's main event will see Punk team with FTR to face Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson.