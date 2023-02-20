New AEW Show Possibly in Development

All Elite Wrestling recently turned four years old. Tony Khan's young wrestling promotion was officially announced on New Year's Day in 2019 and would go on to host its first show that May with AEW Double or Nothing. One-off shows would populate the subsequent months until AEW officially launched its flagship weekly television program, AEW Dynamite. After over 100 episodes on TNT, AEW added a second broadcast to its WarnerMedia calendar, as AEW Rampage began airing on Friday nights. These two televised shows have furthered AEW's "main roster" storylines while YouTube programs like AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation have served as a pseudo-developmental.

Recent trademark filings indicate that a fifth show could be coming to AEW's weekly calendar. AEW filed to trademark "AEW Collision" for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 15th. "AEW Collision" is listed as a show.

The full trademark description can be seen below...

"Mark For: AEW COLLISON™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling."

This filing could be related to AEW President Tony Khan's "important announcement" on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. In the past, Khan's advertised announcements have been related to Ring of Honor, new talent signings, and status updates on various AEW championships.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on "AEW Collision."