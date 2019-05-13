AEW Double Or Nothing U.S. PPV Price Possibly Revealed

We are two weeks away from All Elite Wrestling’s first event, Double Or Nothing, yet we still do not know the broadcast information for the show here in the United States.

While it’s assumed the show will air on PPV, we aren’t sure what the offerings will be. Will that be solely traditional PPV, will the show be able to be streamed through services like FITE, and will AEW themselves offer a streaming option?

According to a report from PWInsider, the traditional PPV model information may have leaked. Double Or Nothing is reportedly now showing up now in program guides for services that use iNDemand PPV, such as Xfinity and Cox. According to the guides, the show will cost $59.95 on those services.

However, users of DirecTV and Verizon report the show being advertised in their guides for $49.95.

Both prices seem to be pretty high in comparison to other wrestling PPV prices these days. It’s not impossible that these are placeholders and the price will change once AEW makes their broadcast information for the show official. Should the show be offered through a streaming service like FITE, we’d expect the price to be much lower.

One would assume that AEW will announce Double Or Nothing broadcast information for the United States sometime this week due to the fact that the company is reportedly set to reveal a television deal with Turner Broadcasting this Wednesday at the company’s Upfront event at Madison Square Garden. AEW will reportedly be airing on TNT.

So far, the card for Double Or Nothing is as follows:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

AAA World Tag Team Championships

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Casino Battle Royal (Winner To Receive AEW World Title Shot)

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Chuckie T., Berretta

