AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho's Promo Has Fans Hyped for Blood & Guts Match

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a "Parley" between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle ahead of their Blood & Guts Match next week. The two groups decided that The Pinnacle will have the advantage in the order of entry for the two-ringed steel cage match, and Sammy Guevara boldly proclaimed he'd be the first to enter the match. The two sides then started trading promos before MJF finally stood face-to-face with Chris Jericho, proclaiming next week would be when he'd take "Le Champion's" spot in the company.

Jericho then fired back with a white-hot promo, telling the cocky Friedman that he has to earn everything he gets in the wrestling business and that his bond with the Inner Circle goes so much deeper than what The Pinnacle have.

