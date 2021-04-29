AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho's Promo Has Fans Hyped for Blood & Guts Match
This week's AEW Dynamite featured a "Parley" between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle ahead of their Blood & Guts Match next week. The two groups decided that The Pinnacle will have the advantage in the order of entry for the two-ringed steel cage match, and Sammy Guevara boldly proclaimed he'd be the first to enter the match. The two sides then started trading promos before MJF finally stood face-to-face with Chris Jericho, proclaiming next week would be when he'd take "Le Champion's" spot in the company.
Jericho then fired back with a white-hot promo, telling the cocky Friedman that he has to earn everything he gets in the wrestling business and that his bond with the Inner Circle goes so much deeper than what The Pinnacle have.
Do not miss next week it might just be the biggest show yet #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I6nGsyP3fE— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 29, 2021
The promo left fans chomping at the bit for next week's match, so much so that Jericho started trending on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below!
Indeed
prevnext
Fuck.
What a promo from Jericho.
GOAT. -R— Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) April 29, 2021
Get Hyped
prevnext
Oh my fcking god what a promo by Chris Jericho. Blood and guts is going to be amazing next week #AEWDynamite— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 29, 2021
Never Lost It
prevnext
Doesn't matter the year or company or brand....
Jericho knows how to cut a promo.#AEWDynamite— ✌❤🤘 Stephen (@view_raw) April 29, 2021
Mama Mia!
prevnext
Love Jericho or hate him...
When he needs to he can still cut a spicy promo #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cVQG0tjv3R— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 29, 2021
Game Recognize Game
prevnext
Best promo I've seen @IAmJericho have in a hot minute. Pure as snow and Slick as shit.— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 29, 2021
That, ladies and gentlemen, is a $$$ promo! #BloodAndGuts #AEWDynamite @aew
More Please!
prevnext
This Segment🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZCd1Q89Q7— Hamid8 (@Hamid_2808) April 29, 2021
The Hits Keep Coming!
prev
From SCU, to MJF, to Chris Jericho, to Eddie Kingston, to Kenny Omega, to Christian Cage the promo game is on hot fire tonight. #AEWDynamite @WRESTLEZONEcom— Dominic DeAngelo: Writer Of Wrestling (@DominicDeAngelo) April 29, 2021