AEW's First Blood & Guts Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, All Elite Wrestling had its first Blood & Guts Match (their version of WarGames) booked for early 2020 between The Inner Circle and The Elite. That match had to be canceled, but the stipulation was finally revived this week and announced for the May 5 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho cut a promo alongside the rest of The Inner Circle during this week's Dynamite and, as babyfaces, the group called out The Pinnacle to a match inside the double-ringed cage.

"It wasn't to take him under my wing, it was to keep him under my thumb." @IAmJericho has a message for @The_MJF and #Pinnacle as the "NEW" #InnerCircle RETURNS to #AEWDynamite. Watch now LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7O5yhdTZI1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle! See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight - Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

MJF had already teased the idea of the two factions meeting in the 10-man match during an interview with Sports Illustrated last month.

"Those old-school WarGames matches, they are absolutely incredible spectacles," he said. "If Inner Circle-the Pinnacle does happen, it would be the best version ever of that. Personally, I'm not sure it would be the right fit for me. I've seen the 'Lights Out' matches, the deathmatches, and I don't know if that's for me. But down the road, if it made sense, this would be the best blood-and-guts match in the history of the business."

While WarGames has been introduced in NXT, AEW's version noticeably brings back the classic WCW format with its set of rules.

#AEWDynamite The official rules of Blood and Guts. Interesting that there's gonna be no pinfalls for this. pic.twitter.com/d1kwRsbfAn — Jeven W. 👑 | #BLM (@5CornersxSmootx) March 12, 2020

