Watch: Sting Gets Attacked by Team Taz on AEW Dynamite, Takes a Powerbomb From Brian Cage

For the first time since he arrived in AEW (and the first time since his 2015 retirement), Sting took a thunderous bump on this week's Dynamite. "The Icon" arrived to confront Taz, Brian Cage and Hook for kidnapping Darby Allin last week. Taz goaded him into tossing away the bat and the WCW legend obliged, but the numbers game quickly caught up to him. Cage got ahold of him and planted him on the canvas with a jacknife powerbomb.

Sting initially retired in 2015 after suffering a career-ending neck injury while challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. He'll compete in his first match for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view next month, taking on Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight with Allin.

The street fight at #AEWRevolution is just around the corner. But, @Sting was ready to throw down NOW.

