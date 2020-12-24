Sting Confirms He Tried to Make a Cinematic Match With Undertaker Happen in WWE

✖

Sting has been with AEW for about a month now, but besides from a few promos and chasing away Team Taz with his black baseball bat, "The Icon" hasn't actually done much inside of the ring. The question of whether or not he'll be able to wrestle remains unanswered, since it's been five year since his career-ending neck injury and he's 61 years old at this point. It had previously been reported that AEW intends to have Sting wrestle, and in a new interview on AEW Unrestricted the former WCW star confirmed Tony Khan pitched for him to work cinematic matches. He also said he tried to make a cinematic match with Undertaker happen before "The Deadman" retired.

"I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with Undertaker," Sting said regarding his final months in WWE (h/t Fightful). "For probably a litany of reasons, it just wasn't going to happen. When Tony called and spoke with me, he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am.' I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear with my tail between my legs. I don't have to go out on top, I'd like to go out in a positive light."

One person Sting has consistently interacted with is Darby Allin, leading to speculation that they might form some sort of alliance.

"I was a Sting fan, but I never watched WCW or any real wrestling stuff back in the day," Allin told Sportskeeda in a recent interview. "But when I go back and watch it when I was a little older, Sting was one of those guys that captivated me as a performer. He has a lot of interesting traits in himself that I gravitated towards."

"Absolutely [it would work if he was my manager]," he continued. "But I don't know what his intentions are. I don't know if you want to manage me. I don't know if I'm manageable. Everything is week-by-week, anything can change. I've never had a full-blown conversation with him."

