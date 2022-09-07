AEW's Eddie Kingston: "CM Punk's Not a Good Dude"

It has only been one year since CM Punk returned to wrestling, but the current AEW World Champion has already made his fair share of enemies. While lines are blurred on what bad blood is strictly storyline and what tensions are genuine, one man that has never wavered on his supposed hatred for Punk is Eddie Kingston. The Mad King feuded with Punk last fall, culminating in a singles match at AEW Full Gear in November 2021. The bloody contest featured both men regularly flipping each other off before Punk ultimately scored the victory. While the two have not crossed paths in the ring since, both men have kept their feud going on social media.

Following Punk's uncensored and unscripted rant at the AEW All Out press conference last Sunday, Kingston hopped on Twitter to give his explicit thoughts.

"Of course the c--t says s--t when I'm not there," Kingston tweeted.

Kingston has since expanded on his reaction to Punk's words on Busted Open Radio.

"That's Phil's MO, let's just call it like it is. That's Punk's MO," Kingston said (h/t Fightful). "My man has a Punk shirt there, God bless you, I'm happy you're a fan of his. I'm not. He's a b---h, but God bless. You can like a b---h, I don't. I'm joking, it's all good [seemingly to the fan]. I understand he's a Chicago guy, I get it. Doesn't mean I want to wrestle him. Punk's not a good dude, I can't care what he says. Of course he's going to talk trash when I'm not there. Of course he's going to talk trash when the boss is in the way. I just think he likes me and he can't get over it. Maybe Phillip wants to be like me. Maybe Phillip wants to be loved like me, I don't know."

Punk is not the only person in the AEW locker room that Kingston has issues with.

"People think a lot of the stuff that I do is a work, or whatever they want to call it, because everybody likes using insider terms and be in the know," Kingston continued. "I'll give it to you plain and simple. I don't like (Chris) Jericho, I don't like Bryan (Danielson), I don't like Claudio (Castagnoli), I don't like Punk. Those are the people I don't like in this company. There is nothing you can say or do or tell me that makes them different to me. I know who they are."

As of this writing, Kingston is not advertised for AEW Dynamite tonight.