Wrestling Fans Are Hyped for AEW's Crossover With Impact Wrestling
Don Callis and Kenny Omega dropped massive news at the end of this week's Dynamite, announcing that the new AEW World Champion would be appearing on Impact Wrestling next week. AEW has flirted with crossing over with other promotions in the past, namely the NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But having the reigning world champion seemingly betray his own company in order to side with another could be the building blocks for an all-out invasion.
Wrestling fans were left buzzing over the news, hypothesizing just how big this crossover could get. Check out some of the reactions in the list below, and let us know what you think down in the comments!
Impact's Reaction
prevnext
Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020
The Guilty Parties
@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch— Don Callis (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Impact Wrestlers React
Does @IMPACTWRESTLING have your attention now?
This Tuesday.
Sh*t gets real.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/cpSU3KEQW2— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 3, 2020
Hahahahaha I’m just finding this out now, this is dope as hell 🤣🤣🤣
Let’s GOOOOO @thePenelopeFord @shidahikaru @NylaRoseBeast @RealBrittBaker https://t.co/ROxubdzLAT— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Here we go..— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
prevnext
#brotherrating10 @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 3, 2020
Free TV
prevnext
STING DEBUT
KENNY OMEGA WINNING THE AEW CHAMPIONSHIP
AND A POTENTIAL AEW AND IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT
ALL JUST HAPPENED ON NETWORK TELEVISION.
FOR FREE. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #AEWWinterisComing— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 3, 2020
Definitely Helps the Women's Division
If there is an actual crossover between AEW and Impact, and AEW gets custody of their Women's Division in the deal, this is good news for everyone.#AEWDynamite— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) December 3, 2020
prevnext
Impact + AEW is such a good idea for AEW’s women’s division!! pic.twitter.com/Z5W5PjLpsu— I’m Mr. ToneMiser, I’m Mr. Tone (@TonyOnSports) December 3, 2020
Big Man on Campus
prevnext
Impact: pic.twitter.com/sigusfn3Xr— RDream (@RDream22) December 3, 2020
Galaxy Brain
prevnext
AEW ending their biggest tv match to date with a plug for TNA impact is the funniest thing TK has done so far, it rules. you're not a real wrestling company if you haven't left me utterly confused by some galaxy brain hyperbooking a few times.— bossmoz (@BossMoz) December 3, 2020
Group Hug!
prevnext
Impact & AEW working together. This is going to be good!#AEWDynamite #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #WinterIsComing #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/s3hANww5Gv— Broly 'The Phenomenal Adonis' (@Dean_Adonis2020) December 3, 2020
Didn't See That Coming
prevnext
HOLY SHIT!!!!!
KENNY OMEGA WILL BE ON IMPACT WRESTLING!!!!!!!!
THIS TUESDAY!!! #AEW #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing #KennyOmega pic.twitter.com/VINDKRFS6k— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) December 3, 2020
A Familiar Scene...
prev
Kenny Omega showing up with the Impact Wrestling roster Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/vGwINwCTTI— TonyPizzaGuy (@TonyPizzaGuy) December 3, 2020