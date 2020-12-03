Wrestling Fans Are Hyped for AEW's Crossover With Impact Wrestling

Don Callis and Kenny Omega dropped massive news at the end of this week's Dynamite, announcing that the new AEW World Champion would be appearing on Impact Wrestling next week. AEW has flirted with crossing over with other promotions in the past, namely the NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But having the reigning world champion seemingly betray his own company in order to side with another could be the building blocks for an all-out invasion.

Wrestling fans were left buzzing over the news, hypothesizing just how big this crossover could get. Check out some of the reactions in the list below, and let us know what you think down in the comments!