AEW Kenny Omega Defeats Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Announces Impact Wrestling Debut Next Week

Kenny Omega dethroned Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, and the victory teased a potentially massive partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Late in the bout Moxley dodged Omega's attempt at a Phoenix Splash, then hit a Paradigm Shift outside the ring next to a space heater. Referee's and Don Callis (who was out for commentary and is Impact's executive vice presidents) flocked to Omega to check on him, but Moxley grew impatient and tossed him back into the ring. Callis then grabbed a microphone, trying to convince the referee to stop the match. Admit the chaos Omega got his hands on the mic and battered the champ with it, busting Mox open.

Omega then hit four consecutive V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel for the victory. The two then scurried their way through the backstage area and to a car outside the arena. Alex Marvez managed to catch up and ask what happened and Callis said he and Omega would explain everything on Tuesday on Impact.

This story is developing...