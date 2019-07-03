Shawn Spears Responds to Fyter Fest Chairshot Backlash, Gets Booked for AEW’s Fight for the Fallen

The latest episode of Road to Fight for the Fallen dropped on Wednesday afternoon, showing footage from AEW’s Fyter Fest event from Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida. The video starts by recapping Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, running into the ring after Cody Rhodes match against Darby Allin and nailing him square in the face. Rhodes wound up needing 10 staples to close a wound in the back of his head that was caused by the impact.

The video then cut to a backstage segment where Spears was being led out of the arena by security. MJF attempts to get in his face, but Spears refuses to reveal his reasoning for attacking his former friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ve got a big mouth, huh?” Spears says. “You want answers? Send Jim Ross, b—!”

Later in the video it ws announced that Spears would team with MJF and Sammy Guevara for a six-man tag match against Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Allin.

As of Wednesday, the rest of the Fight for the Fallen card includes Kenny Omega vs. Cima, Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian, Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie and Cody Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks.

Both The Young Bucks and AEW president Tony Khan commented on Spears’ chairshot in a media scrum after Fyter Fest. According to Nick Jackson, the chair Spears used was “gimmicked” so that it wouldn’t cause any significant damage and that Rhodes’ injury was a mistake.

“You think it was unprotected, and I’ll leave it at that,” Jackson said. “That was all Cody’s idea. I think, see I didn’t even know what happened to be honest. All I know is that he did get staples. So I’m going to have to look back and I’ll have a comment on it later. I do know that they ‘gimmicked’ the chair. And it clearly didn’t work, right? Because he was bloody.”

“[We] call[ed] a doctor immediately, it was really regrettable what happened. I don’t know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened. But we had taken precautions in the situation, in that specific situation and a doctor was available. Cody does not have a concussion, he has staples, and we’re all very grateful for that.”

Khan added later in his interview: “All I’m going to say to you guys on it right now, and I will talk about it more in detail, you could build the safest airplane in the world. And if there’s pilot error, there’s pilot error. And it was not good.”