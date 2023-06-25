AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door returns for its second annual event tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The show will see five AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling championships defended, a couple of Owen Hart Cup Tournament matches, the continuation of the feud between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club and a dream match main event between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada.

Both Okada and Danielson hyped up their main event bout in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week, with Danielson stating he's been thinking about this match since his WWE days. He explained, "I wanted this match for so long without ever thinking it was a possibility. I started watching him while I was in WWE, but there was no place to go work where that match would ever be possible. Then AEW started. That's why this is so special to me. I wanted it for so long, and it's now actually going to happen."

"I have respect for him. There's no hate here. I think that's the appeal—just pure, competitive wrestling," Okada said (translated from Japanese). "I want fans to be excited to see how great professional wrestling is. It's cool to know that there are still world-class dream matches like this that bring everyone together."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden 2023 Start Time, How to Watch

The pay-per-view begins tonight at 8 p.m ET and can only be viewed here in the United States via Bleacher Report. A one-hour "Zero Hour" pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET and can be viewed for free on YouTube.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card, Betting Odds

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega (+300) vs. Will Ospreay (-400)

AEW World Championship: MJF (-10000) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (+1100)

Sanada (-10000) vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (+1100) AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (-2000) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (+900) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (+550) vs. Daniel Garcia (+900)

CM Punk (-10000) vs. Satoshi Kojima (+1100) AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (-4000) vs. Willow Nightingale (+900)

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito (-5000) vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki (+500)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, TJP) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi) (Zero Hour)

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantaso (Zero Hour)

Owen Hart Cup: Athena def. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)

Athena def. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour) Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) def. Roppongi Vice & El Desperado (Zero Hour)

Forbidden Door Match Canceled

Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor was originally booked for tonight's event but was canceled hours prior due to Cole dealing with an illness. Lawlor took part in a non-televised dark match ahead of Zero Hour to make up for the cancellation.