AEW Forbidden Door 2023: Here's How MJF Cheated to Retain Against Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF opened Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view by retaining his AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. And in typical MJF fashion, "The Salt of the Earth" had to resort to cheating in order to retain. Late in the match, Max managed to block Tanahashi's High Fly Flow finisher with his knees, then grabbed his title belt in an attempt to use it as a weapon. The referee stopped him but was too busy handing the title back to a ringside official to see Tanahashi get a visual three count via a roll-up. Max then pushed Tana into the referee and punched him in the face with his Dynamite Diamond ring, pinning the eight-time former world champion.

Friedman has spent years badmouthing New Japan as a promotion and ranted about not wanting to take part in Sunday's show during the Double or Nothing press conference. It was only Adam Cole's goading that convinced him to not no-show Tanahashi's challenge.

"Do I have to wrestle at Forbidden Door? F— that. Oh god, it's a f—ing indie fed, dude. I don't know, man. Jesus Christ. Look, with all due respect, their greatest legend probably couldn't lace my boots," Max said during the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum last month. "I think I would make anybody on that roster look silly, and I don't want to waste my time. I'm a very busy man," he said. "I think New Japan Pro Wrestling sucks. Except for that Great-O-Khan guy, he f—ing pops me. I like him. But everyone else there is the drizzling s—s. I don't know. It reminds me of just like a local indie fed."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results