AEW Forbidden Door 2023 Match Canceled Due to Illness

AEW Forbidden Door 2023 is now down a match. Tony Khan took to Twitter hours before the show and announced Adam Cole vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor had been scrapped from the card due to Cole being unable to compete due to illness. Cole suffered a severe concussion at last year's Forbidden Door during a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and was only able to return to action back in March. He quickly pivoted into a program with Chris Jericho that led to consecutive victories, then turned his attention to MJF's AEW World Championship. He recently took the champ to a 30-minute time-limit draw and Max has been trying to avoid a rematch ever since.

The two were recently paired up in a random drawing for an upcoming tournament for a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships. Cole then baited Friedman into defending his title at Forbidden Door, while Friedman returned the favor by accepting a match on Cole's behalf against Lawlor.

Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.



Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!



Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2023

What's wild is as time has gone on I feel better and better. I can train more, prepare more, be around the right people. As far as feeling ready, it's crazy. Because being gone for nine months, I don't know if I'll ever feel like, 'All right, I'm ready.' I'm scared. It's been nine months since I've been in the ring. But physically, mentally, emotionally, I am ready to go. The doctors agree. I can't wait, I can't believe it's almost here," Cole told ComicBook hours before his return match in March. Stay tuned for ore details on his status as they become available!

