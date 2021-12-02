AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter before this week’s AEW Dynamite to confirm that Hangman Page will defend his AEW World Championship for the first time at the Winter is Coming event on Dec. 15. The show will take place at the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland, Texas. Page dethroned Kenny Omega for the title back at Full Gear, bringing a story of redemption as old as AEW itself to a close. But just a few days later on Dynamite, Page was called out by Danielson for not defending his championship right away. Danielson then turned heel and claimed he would hurt as many members of the Dark Order as possible until Page faced him. Danielson has since beaten both Evil Uno and Colt Cabana in singles matches and has another with Alan Angels scheduled for tonight in Atlanta.

Fans will undoubtedly remember that it was last year’s Winter Is Coming event where Omega cheated to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW title, reveal his alliance with Don Callis and start up the crossover with Impact Wrestling. Danielson will (likely) enter his match with Hangman having not suffered a defeat in an AEW ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite coming up @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT LIVE on @TNTdrama! Ahead of tonight’s show, NOW it’s official 12/15 in Dallas, #WinterIsComing Dynamite: Hangman @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson for the @AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/ubvbdQamwq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 2, 2021

Danielson has also claimed in interviews that he hasn’t turned heel and has even started calling AEW fans fickle (one of his favorite insults from his time as “The Planet’s Champion” in WWE).

“I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. So, I gave them a little bit of a tough time back,” Danielson said on Busted Open Radio. “I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean. To say, ‘hey, congratulations Hangman Page, you are the World Champion. I am a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. I am a little bit disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling that much and I have been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

“I’m not going to lie, I do enjoy being booed,” he added. “There’s something so fun about it. So I might lean into that a little bit more. But there’s nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now because of that, I think I am probably going to kick all of his friends’ heads in. But I think I would be doing that anyway. I don’t consider it a heel turn, I am just being me.”