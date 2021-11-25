Bryan Danielson Argues That He Hasn’t Turned Heel in AEW

Bryan Danielson seemingly turned heel at the start of last week’s AEW Dynamite. He interrupted Hangman Page’s AEW World Championship celebration, criticized him for not defending the title right away, insulted the crowd Norfolk, Virginia and promised to beat up every member of The Dark Order before his eventual title match with Page. He started off by beating Evil Uno and is scheduled to take on Colt Cabana on tonight’s Dynamite. But while many fans have been comparing “The American Dragon’s” attitude to his classic Ring of Honor persona, the former WWE star pushed back against the idea that he’s now a heel while on Busted Open Radio.

“I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. So, I gave them a little bit of a tough time back,” Danielson said (h/t Wrestling Inc). “I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean. To say, ‘hey, congratulations Hangman Page, you are the World Champion. I am a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. I am a little bit disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling that much and I have been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m not going to lie, I do enjoy being booed,” he added. “There’s something so fun about it. So I might lean into that a little bit more. But there’s nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now because of that, I think I am probably going to kick all of his friends’ heads in. But I think I would be doing that anyway. I don’t consider it a heel turn, I am just being me.”

https://twitter.com/BustedOpenRadio/status/1463593858093170691?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

How do you feel about this seemingly new direction Danielson has taken with his character? Do you think he’s gone full heel? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the full lineup for Dynamite below: