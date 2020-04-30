WWE's Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Recent Arrests, Asking WWE to Send Him to Rehab

✖

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy spent the bulk of 2019 off television after a knee injury caused him and Matt Hardy to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in April. In the months that followed "The Charismatic Enigma" found himself getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions, first for public intoxication at Myrtle Beach in July and again in October for driving while impaired in Moore County, North Carolina. His court date for that second arrest has been pushed back to July, and in the meantime Hardy has gone through rehab and made his return to WWE television, winning his return match against King Corbin.

Hardy opened up against his recent issues with substance abuse in an interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell.

"...Being that I've been to rehab, inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction cause I went through the drugs back when I got arrested and even watching SmackDown last week, when they aired the mugshots and stuff, that's some heavy stuff, but it's gonna be good s— because this is my last chance to get it right and I want to just get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can but yeah, it was weird man," Hardy said, mentioning how WWE has recapped his recent struggles with video packages on SmackDown. "So now I still have the legal situation, the black cloud that's hanging over me, I haven't been convicted."

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment. There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man," he continued. "There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."

H/t Dominic DeAngelo/WrestleZone for transcript

