WWE’s Jeff Hardy Arrested For Driving Impaired

Jeff Hardy has long been a favorite of WWE fans thanks to his charisma and his willingness to put his body on the line to entertain fans, but unfortunately, the superstar has also struggled to stay out of trouble with police over his career, and now he’s been arrested once more. According to PW Insider, the superstar was arrested yesterday evening in Moore County, North Carolina, and it appears it was for driving while impaired. According to the Moore County Police Department, Hardy was released around 11:30 pm last night, but they didn’t give any further details about the arrest.

They did mention that there is an ongoing investigation, however, so while we don’t know the charges yet, it doesn’t seem like this is over. Hardy has been off of WWE television for a bit while he recovers from a leg injury, and so far WWE hasn’t released any sort of statement on Hardy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hardy has had several run ins with police over the past few years, including an incident earlier this year that had Hardy arrested during his stay in Myrtle Beach. He was arrested for public intoxication and impairment after other guests at the Ocean Enclave he was at called the police after he made a scene.

This is also not the only time he’s been arrested in North Carolina, as a previous time in 2018 he crashed his vehicle and was charged with a DWI. Not sure if that will affect his current case in North Carolina.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.