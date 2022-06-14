WarnerMedia Has Reportedly Stopped All Promotion of Jeff Hardy

✖

Jeff Hardy was arrested for multiple charges, including DUI, early Monday morning in Florida. Details of the arrest have since been made public and AEW has stopped promoting the AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match that was originally going to feature The Hardys against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then reported that WarnerMedia was told to stop all promotions involving the former WWE Champion shortly after his arrest. AEW and Tony Khan both haven't officially commented on the situation as of yet.

Hardy was released by the WWE back in late 2021 following an incident at a WWE live event in Texas where Hardy walked out of a six-man tag team match prematurely by walking through the crowd. WWE then told Jeff to re-enter rehab but he declined, claiming he hadn't relapsed (his final drug test with the company reportedly came back clean). He was released as a result and arrived in AEW several months later.

Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Jeff Hardy's two blood alcohol tests were 0.294 and 0.291. There is no sugar coating that. 3.7 times legal limit. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 13, 2022

Hardy previously entered rehab in late 2019 following two alcohol-related arrests, then returned to WWE programming that following year. He told Corey Graves on After The Bell in April 2020, "...Being that I've been to rehab, inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction cause I went through the drugs back when I got arrested and even watching SmackDown last week, when they aired the mugshots and stuff, that's some heavy stuff, but it's gonna be good s— because this is my last chance to get it right and I want to just get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can but yeah, it was weird man. So now I still have the legal situation, the black cloud that's hanging over me, I haven't been convicted."

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment. There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man," he continued. "There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."