Jon Moxley Believes Renee Young Will Remain in the Pro Wrestling Business in Some Form

✖

Jon Moxley appeared on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio this week and was asked about his wife, Renee Young, following her departure from WWE. While many wrestling fans hope that she'll stick with the wrestling business by jumping to AEW, others have predicted she'll take a much bigger role in the broadcasting world and leave wrestling behind. Moxley said he doesn't anticipate that, saying "I expect her to part in her own ways because she has a strong wrestling-related fanbase and she has such a strong connection to wrestling. I expect her to probably have some kind of foot dipped in the water with wrestling, if that makes sense. She has so many other things that she's good at and into, as far as NHL, cooking, and all of that stuff."

Young addressed the AEW speculation during an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast earlier in the day.

"There have been no talks. Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE it's 'they're going to AEW, AEW confirmed!' It's just non-stop. Obviously, I knew it was going to come up. But you know what I found really interesting is, as much as I assumed that's what everyone was going to say when I left, more people were like, 'No she's going to work for FOX or ESPN.' A lot of people kind of saw me leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by."

"I have not a clue where they stand on that. I would never say never to anything," Young said. "I do have a non-compete that is for quite a while. If anyone is waiting for me to show up in 90 days, they're going to be waiting a little longer bit than that. I think everything they're doing there is great and there could be a ton of spots where I could step in and work and do something there. One of the things I did find difficult over the past year was not working with Jon [Moxley]. For us to be in different places, not even not working together, it was almost pretending he didn't exist."

Young also went it detail about what she hopes to do next, hoping to turn herself into the female version of Joe Rogan.

Where do you think Young should go next? Fire off your ideas in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.