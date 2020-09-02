Renee Young Shoots Down Going to AEW, at Least for Now
As soon as Renee Young confirmed she was leaving WWE last month, fan speculation started to build around the possibility of her moving over to All Elite Wrestling. However in a new interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Young made it clear she has no plans (at least for now) to make the jump and join her husband (Jon Moxley) in the young promotion. Young told Jimmy Traina, "There have been no talks. Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE it's 'they're going to AEW, AEW confirmed!' It's just non-stop. Obviously, I knew it was going to come up. But you know what I found really interesting is, as much as I assumed that's what everyone was going to say when I left, more people were like, 'No she's going to work for FOX or ESPN.' A lot of people kind of saw me leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by."
Young said her current goal is to have more control of her own content, calling herself "Lady Rogan" while referring to Joe Rogan. She also pointed out that even if she wanted to go to AEW, she'd have to wait a while.
"I have not a clue where they stand on that. I would never say never to anything," Young said. "I do have a non-compete that is for quite a while. If anyone is waiting for me to show up in 90 days, they're going to be waiting a little longer bit than that. I think everything they're doing there is great and there could be a ton of spots where I could step in and work and do something there. One of the things I did find difficult over the past year was not working with Jon [Moxley]. For us to be in different places, not even not working together, it was almost pretending he didn't exist."
Do you think Young will eventually wind up in AEW? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
View this post on Instagram
This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything ❤️
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.