Renee Young Shoots Down Going to AEW, at Least for Now

As soon as Renee Young confirmed she was leaving WWE last month, fan speculation started to build around the possibility of her moving over to All Elite Wrestling. However in a new interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Young made it clear she has no plans (at least for now) to make the jump and join her husband (Jon Moxley) in the young promotion. Young told Jimmy Traina, "There have been no talks. Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE it's 'they're going to AEW, AEW confirmed!' It's just non-stop. Obviously, I knew it was going to come up. But you know what I found really interesting is, as much as I assumed that's what everyone was going to say when I left, more people were like, 'No she's going to work for FOX or ESPN.' A lot of people kind of saw me leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by."

Young said her current goal is to have more control of her own content, calling herself "Lady Rogan" while referring to Joe Rogan. She also pointed out that even if she wanted to go to AEW, she'd have to wait a while.

"I have not a clue where they stand on that. I would never say never to anything," Young said. "I do have a non-compete that is for quite a while. If anyone is waiting for me to show up in 90 days, they're going to be waiting a little longer bit than that. I think everything they're doing there is great and there could be a ton of spots where I could step in and work and do something there. One of the things I did find difficult over the past year was not working with Jon [Moxley]. For us to be in different places, not even not working together, it was almost pretending he didn't exist."

