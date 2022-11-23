AEW: Jon Moxley Wants to Give Back to The Wrestling Industry

Jon Moxley is currently on the run of his career with All Elite Wrestling. Since departing WWE in early 2019, Moxley shed the Dean Ambrose skin and burst onto the AEW scene, immediately targeting top dog Kenny Omega. After collecting victory after victory, Mox rode that momentum to an AEW Championship win at AEW Revolution 2020 and reigned with the young company's top prize throughout the majority of the pandemic. Even after he lost the strap to Omega later that year and stepped away from the main event picture, Moxley continued to put a bulk of the AEW load on his back.

That was exemplified this past summer, when Moxley became Interim AEW World Champion while lineal titleholder CM Punk nursed a foot injury. When Punk was forced to vacate the title after another injury, Moxley once again picked up the pieces and carried the company through what many would call its darkest months.

After losing the AEW World Title to MJF at AEW Full Gear, Moxley finds himself in an area of uncertainty. Does he invoke a rematch for the world championship? Does he take that cancelled vacation? Does he return to the tag division?

Regardless of what's next for him in AEW, Moxley told Bleacher Report's Graham "GSM" Matthews that his only competition left is himself.

"Wrestling gave me everything, so if I can help one person just a bit along the way to have everything in life that I have now because of wrestling and bring joy to so many people, it's just such a great job I have," Moxley said. "My mindset is totally different now. I'm just a very fortunate individual. I have a great life and I get to fill my day with all these great things that there's no goal, or at least the goals are different. It's just getting a bit better at this and bit better at that. My only competition now is myself."

Moxley is with his current employer for the long term, as he recently inked a five-year extension with AEW. This new deal expands his responsibilities as well, as he is set to mentor and coach young talent behind the scenes.

"I actually think I'm going to be better with my brain over the next 10 years. I'm always trying to make little changes and coaching helps with that, too, because it keeps your brain engaged," Moxley continued. "My fear is that by the time I'm done or my body gives out or I retire, there will be something I had left to give, or that I never truly reach my maximum of what I could have been. I want to be the best fully formed version of Jon Moxley in the ring there ever was. And I feel I'm still so far away from that."

It's currently unclear if Moxley will appear on AEW Dynamite tonight, but the fallout from his match with MJF will be addressed.