Kenny Omega's Return to Impact Wrestling Announced

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Unified Impact World Champion Rich Swann will clash in a Title vs. Title match at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Omega hasn't been on Impact Wrestling since he and The Good Brothers beat Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin in a six-man tag match at January's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, but the Nashville-based promotion confirmed on Thursday that "The Cleaner" will be on next Tuesday's (March 23) episode. Reports dropped earlier this week that Omega was present for the latest set of tapings, but didn't appear on this week's episode.

Instead, Swann celebrated winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Moose this past Saturday before being confronted by Don Callis. "The Invisible Hand" seemingly got in the champ's head, telling him there was no way he'd be able to beat "The God of Pro Wrestling," especially since Omega has already pinned Swann once via the One-Winged Angel.

"You're a once in a decade talent, @KennyOmegamanX is a once in a millennium talent. You're a superstar Rich, but Kenny Omega - he's a god of pro wrestling." @TheDonCallis plans to make history again at #IMPACTRebellion! pic.twitter.com/f7mrtLdMw0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021

The rest of Impact's card will include Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz and an X-Division Championship Match between TJP and Ace Austin.

If Omega beats Swann, it will give him his third concurrent world championship. He's been AEW World Champion since December and is more than 500 days into his reign as AAA Mega Champion for Lucha Libre AAA. As for other championships Omega might chase, there's always the possibility he returns to New Japan to challenge his former tag partner Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The proverbial "Forbidden Door" between AEW and New Japan was recently opened when Bullet Club's Kenta arrived on Dynamite to continue his feud with Jon Moxley over the IWGP United States Championship.

Do you think Omega collects another title from Swann? Or does Swann shock the world and win AEW's top prize? Let us know in the comments below!