Rich Swann Becomes Unified Impact World Champion, Will Face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion

✖

It's official — Unified Impact World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann will take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Title vs. Title Match at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Swann entered Saturday night's Sacrifice event on Impact+ and defeated Moose, who recently had the TNA World Heavyweight Champion reinstated as an official title, to hold both of Impact's top prizes. Scott D'Amore confirmed this week that the winner would be next in line for "The Cleaner."

Swann spent the majority of the match dodging Moose's various Spear attempts. He managed to roll out of the way on each corner of the ring (including one that had a steel chair loged between the turnbuckles), then rolled up the big man for the pin.

AND NEW TNA World Heavyweight Champion AND STILL IMPACT World Champion @GottaGetSwann is the Unified World Champion! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/vIb2s2KrNt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021

Rich Swann is the Unified World Champion and will face Kenny Omega in a TITLE vs TITLE match at #IMPACTRebellion on April 24th. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/OGLYldLbNP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021

The former WWE star has been Impact's top champion since last year's Bound for Glory, but he took the pin in a six-man tag match at Hard to Kill after taking a One-Winged Angel from a debuting Omega. The current AEW Champ brought the title with him after Don Callis helped him cheat to win it, and quickly teased "collecting" other titles.

"As a child, I considered myself a bit of a hobbyist. I was a collector," Omega explained to Don Callis when he first arrived in Impact. "Well I had to quit. You know why? Because no matter how much money I spent, no matter how many rare comic books I collected, I could never get the most rarest, the most valuable prizes in the comic book industry. Now I found a new hobby and I found the most valuable prize of them all. The Action Comics No. 1. And hell, I don't mind if I add X-Men No. 1 to my collection, the AAA title. I don't mind if I add a Spider-Man No. 1 to my collection. Who knows, maybe that's the Impact Championship? You guys have got a great champion right?"

Beating Swann would give Omega his third concurrent title, as he also holds the AAA Mega Championship for Lucha Libre AAA.

Stay tuned for live coverage of Impact Wreslting's Rebellion on April 24!