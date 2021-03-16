Will AEW's Kenny Omega Appear on Impact Wrestling Tonight?

✖

Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore confirmed last week that whoever walked out of Saturday's Sacrifice event as the Unified Impact World Champion would face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Title vs. Title match at the April 24 Rebellion pay-per-view. That man turned out to be Rich Swann, who took down Moose and captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship the former NFL star had revived within the company. Omega already has a pinfall victory over Swann, hitting him with a One-Winged Angel during a six-man tag match back at Hard to Kill.

But will Omega pop up on Impact to help build the show. According to PWInsider, Omega was in attendance for the latest set of TV tapings at Skyway Studios, meaning there's a good chance "The Cleaner" could appear in-person tonight.

There's also a good chance Omega will have beef with Juice Robinson and David Finlay, as the New Japan stars managed to beat The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships on Saturday night.

FinJuice new champs! Between that, Ace Austin winning the X-division gold, Rich Swann moving on to Kenny Omega and Deonna Purrazzo’s retention, that’s a good night’s work for IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/SgQKcKslDt — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 14, 2021

Here's what's on the card for tonight's episode:

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. XXXL

Mahabali Shera vs. Rohit Raju

Sami Calihan vs. Trey Miguel

Deonna Purrazzo, Fire 'n Flava, Tenille Dashwood, Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh, Alisha Edwards

Do you think Omega dethrones Swann and wins yet another world championship next month? Let us know in the comments belowQ