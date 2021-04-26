Wrestling Fans Celebrate Kenny Omega Holding the AEW and Impact World Championships

By Connor Casey

Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann on Sunday night at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view, winning the Impact World Championship for the first time in his career. "The Cleaner" is now the reigning world champion in All Elite Wrestling, Impact and Lucha Libre AAA, earning him the nickname "The Belt Collector." Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the historical victory, with some comparing him to Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while others crowned him as the most dominant wrestler in the world.

Check out some of the reactions in the list below.

Thanos Omega

Ultimo Dragon Dos

Run The World

From The Company Accounts

An Elite Class

He Just Might...

Not Everybody Is Happy...

