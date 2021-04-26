Wrestling Fans Celebrate Kenny Omega Holding the AEW and Impact World Championships
Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann on Sunday night at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view, winning the Impact World Championship for the first time in his career. "The Cleaner" is now the reigning world champion in All Elite Wrestling, Impact and Lucha Libre AAA, earning him the nickname "The Belt Collector." Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the historical victory, with some comparing him to Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while others crowned him as the most dominant wrestler in the world.
Check out some of the reactions in the list below. What did you think of Omega's victory? Let us know in the comments below!
Thanos Omega
Kenny Omega is basically Thanos right now collecting the infinity stones to balance the Wrestling Universe— Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) April 26, 2021
Kenny Omega is Thanos. pic.twitter.com/eWBDJmBqui— bozeman_montana (@bozemanmontana6) April 26, 2021
Thanos Omega in tha house #IMPACTRebellion— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) April 26, 2021
#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/vUNMbPkSTO— Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) April 26, 2021
Ultimo Dragon Dos
You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/PAq0sAHTDg— Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) April 26, 2021
Run The World
AEW World Champion.
AAA Mega Champion.
Impact World Champion.
Kenny Omega is on top of the fucking world.#IMPACTRebellion #AEW pic.twitter.com/fyqtN8hVAZ— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) April 26, 2021
From The Company Accounts
Congratulations to @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX on becoming the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion at #IMPACTRebellion tonight! pic.twitter.com/RR3JR4QDyo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2021
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion - @KennyOmegamanX. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/VzYaSg5lKr— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@KennyOmegamanX is the 29th IMPACT World Champion in history. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/RFCWyztjcf— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
An Elite Class
Angle. Sting. Joe. Foley. Styles. RVD. Hardy. Anderson. Storm. Roode. Aries. Bully Ray. Sabin. Magnus. Young. Lashley. EC3. Hardy. Galloway. Edwards. Patron. Drake. Pentagon. IMPACT. Cage. Callihan. Blanchard. Swann.
And now Omega. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/6JMDE6SgAg— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) April 26, 2021
He Just Might...
Kenny Omega gonna be like this by the end of the year #ImpactRebellion pic.twitter.com/stxBUid2iK— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 25, 2021
Not Everybody Is Happy...
BULLSHIT. https://t.co/PBOdvHZ52V— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) April 26, 2021