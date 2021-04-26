AEW's Kenny Omega Wins Impact World Championship at Impact Rebellion

✖

All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega officially became "The Belt Collector" on Sunday night at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view, defeating Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship. Omega now holds world championships in three major North American promotions — AEW, Impact and Lucha Libre AAA. Omega spent the majority of the match working over the back of Swann's neck, nearly rendering him unconscious with a series of brutal V-Triggers late in the match.

On his third attempt at a One-Winged Angel, Omega slammed Swann down for a three count. He closed out the show by celebrating in the ring with Don Callis and The Good Brothers, holding up his three titles.

"The Cleaner" defeated Moxley at AEW's Winter Is Coming special back in December thanks to some underhanded interference from Callis. The pair then made the jump over to Impact, where Omega first teased the idea of "collecting" championships in other companies. After reuniting with The Good Brothers, Omega quickly turned his attention to Swann and pinned the world champ in a six-man tag match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January. Swann then unified the Impact and TNA World Heavyweight Championships at Sacrifice, earning himself another title and a one-on-one bout with Omega in the process.

AEW president Tony Khan, who was ringside for the match and has been popping up on Impact weekly via paid ads, explained to Renee Paquette in January how the AEW/Impact crossover began.

"It was Kenny's idea," Khan said. "He asked me about it, and I love good ideas. I don't do every idea. But this is something that Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. He put a lot of thought and time into this. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny.

"Don Callis and Kenny have a very close relationship and, you know, I think that was behind it, but I also think Kenny believed that Don would be a very powerful advocate for him; the role of a really, really strong heel manager for Kenny as the top heel in the territory," he added. "Really, I think Kenny is the top heel in wrestling right now. I think that's what people wanted to see... I think people were really ready to see this Kenny Omega. He was excited to present it. He put so much thought into innovating and changing. That's why I think the two best wrestlers in the world are Kenny and Jon [Moxley]."

