AEW’s Malakai Black is now claiming that some big changes are on the way for his onscreen character. The former NXT Champion has been with AEW since arriving at the Road Rager event over the summer, and in an interview with Giant FM Real Radio on Tuesday he stated (h/t Fightful), “In the next two weeks, you’re going to see a very interesting change in the aesthetics and behavior within the character.”

He also teased forming his own House of Black faction, a term he’s been using on TV lately (though usually referring to the fans in attendance). While he didn’t name names, the obvious first choice would be Brody King, who is now free from his Ring of Honor contract following the company’s decision to release all of its active wrestlers. King and Black are already working together in Pro Wrestling Guerilla as the Kings of the Black Throne and hold the PWG World Tag Team Championships.

“Is there is a plan for it? Absolutely. Can you expect it? I don’t know. That’s not a decision I make. The idea for House of Black, a house is multiple people,” Black said. “There’s definitely an idea I have, more so than I’ve revealed to even Tony (Khan), with House of Black. I don’t want to rush everything. Everything goes slowly, takes its time, is methodical. When the time is right, you’ll hopefully see some faces appear.”

Since his WWE release, Black has talked in numerous interviews about why he chose to sign with AEW.

“(Joining AEW) was the immediate thought process,” Black said while on Metal Injection’s Squared Circle Pit. “I was sick of it, even before everything went down. I loved my time in NXT, but I felt I did nothing of importance on the main roster. It was too much bipolar 50-50 booking, they would push me and pull me off TV.”

“Honestly, that’s (50-50 booking) the entire product right now,” he added. “There’s nothing really consistent. Everything changes week to week, or is done to the point of beating it to death.