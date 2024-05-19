TNA's PowerTown Series 1 Ultras Are Available for Pre-Order

A new era of TNA is in full swing, and the company is ringing in that new era with a much-anticipated line of action figures with the talented team at PowerTown Wrestling. The TNA Series 1 Ultras are now available for pre-order, and the first series will feature four TNA favorites, including TNA World Champion Moose, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, and Eddie Edwards. Each figure will include extensive articulation as well as interchangeable heads, swappable hands, and Championship Titles, and three of the figures will also come with soft goods. You can pre-order each one here, and you can check out up-close images of all four figures on the next slide.

"We are happy to get into the ring with TNA Wrestling, as we bring two recognizable brands in the wrestling industry together for the first time!" says Steve Rosenthal, co-founder, and managing partner of PowerTown. "This partnership will allow us to leverage our expertise in developing high-quality action figures and accessories to bring to market a line of products that will be equally exciting for wrestling fans worldwide."

"TNA fans have been asking when the next TNA action figures will be released. Finally, we have the answer: 2024 – and we're very confident that fans worldwide will be thrilled with these new TNA action figures from PowerTown Wrestling. PowerTown delivers high-quality collectibles, and we are very excited to work with the entire team there," said TNA Wrestling.

PowerTown launched in 2022 with its Series 1 Ultra collection and hit it out of the park. The first series featured six wrestling icons, including Verne Gagne, Lou Thesz, Stan Hansen, Bruiser Brody, Magnum TA, and Kerry Von Erich. Now it will bring that same attention to detail to TNA. Each Ultra figure retails for $49.99, and are slated to ship in October. You can pre-order the set right here.

