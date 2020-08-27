Matt Hardy Reveals His Original Plans for AEW's First Hardy Compound Match

✖

When Matt Hardy first arrived in All Elite Wrestling it looked like he and Chris Jericho were on a collision course to some sort of spectacular match. Hardy initially joined forces with The Elite for an announced Blood & Guts (WarGames) Match, but changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic eventually led to the two groups fighting at TIAA Bank Field in the Stadium Stampede at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Hardy has since gone on to feud with Sammy Guevara, fueled with rage over the young star wildly throwing a chair at his face and busting him open during a recent brawl.

Ahead of their Tables Match on this week's AEW Dynamite, Hardy sat down with TV Insider's Scott Fishman and revealed his original plans for a cinematic match at the famous Hardy Compound.

"In all actuality, when we first started doing all that, the original plan, I think, was to have the cinematic match with Sammy," Hardy said. "I challenged Jericho, but the idea was for it to get pushed off to Sammy. Things went differently when North Carolina and other states went into lockdown. There was this six-week period where AEW literally survived on a day or two of shooting footage, which was pretty amazing. They did an incredible job. Kudos to the crew. We had to change course in many ways. From the very beginning, I was going to end up having a feud with Sammy, and Jericho was my bridge to get to that. As far as the Hardy Compound fight with Sammy, that may happen one day. We'll see."

Hardy's on-screen character (on Being The Elite) has pushed for Guevara to be fired for his chair-throwing mistake. In real life, it seems that he has mostly forgiven "The Spanish God."

"You have to keep learning from your mistakes," Hardy said. "I see it with my children all the time. They make mistakes and have to learn from them. The same thing with Sammy. Hopefully, he learned from his mistakes. Between the beating that I gave him the other day and the beating I’m going to give him in our tables match. He is going to learn the hard way about this chair shot. If you’re a young person in this industry, it’s a continuous learning process."

Here's the full lineup for this week's Dynamite:

Brodie Lee's TNT Championship Celebration

Cody Rhodes Status update

Jon Moxley and MJF's Contract Signing

Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford

Tag Team Gauntlet Match: The Natural Nightmares vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends vs. FTR

The Lucha Bros., The Butcher & The Blade vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Joey Janela, Sonny Kiss and Griff Garsion.

