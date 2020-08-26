Everything Announced for NXT's Aug. 26 and AEW Dynamite's Aug. 27 Episodes
For the second week in a row, NXT and AEW Dynamite will run unopposed against each other as the NBA Playoffs have pushed this week's Dynamite from its usual Wednesday night slot to Thursday night at the same time. NXT's show will be all about the fallout from this past Saturday's NXT TakeOver XXX, but will also include two title matches in Imperium vs. Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Former WWE star Wade Barrett will also make a special appearance on the show as a guest commentator.
One night later, AEW will continue its build to the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. Jon Moxley and MJF will sign the contract for their AEW World Championship match, Brodie Lee and The Dark Order will celebrate their violent victory over The Nightmare Family last week and four teams will battle in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contenders for Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's AEW World Tag Team Championships.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Celebrate NXT Championship Victory
Doomsday is 𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊!
New NXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 will kick off #WWENXT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! https://t.co/KATi3hTMH2 pic.twitter.com/Rt6YI6SFSt— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020
Wade Barrett Returns for Commentary Role
Apparently Wade Barrett will be on NXT commentary this week! 😭😭🙌🏻🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/zoQ1Dcp4tA— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 💎 (@adamgoldberg28) August 25, 2020
NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium vs. Breezango
After securing a Triple Threat Match victory at #NXTTakeOver XXX, #Breezango will challenge #Imperium for the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles this Wednesday night!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/45huqVHORr pic.twitter.com/bleuqowNFd— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020
NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott
It's time! @EscobarWWE defends the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship against @swerveconfident this Wednesday night on #WWENXT. https://t.co/vPZ8LIrTWO pic.twitter.com/IihAu1Es3Z— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020
Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
#WWENXT Women's Champion @shirai_io joins forces with @RheaRipley_WWE to battle @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE!
📺 Wednesday, 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/ZtzXFQJQwH pic.twitter.com/Osatw0I2Bd— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020
Damian Priest Celebrates NXT North American Championship Win
Days removed from the biggest win of his promising career, what's next for the new North American Champion @ArcherOfInfamy?
Find out Wednesday, 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/KY8MmNq5Pv pic.twitter.com/HKTIoJ6Lbj— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020
AEW Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet
TOMORROW on Dynamite - It's a tag-team GAUNTLET MATCH where the winners will go on to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out!
Which team comes out on top?
Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY NIGHT AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/YIvM9euErJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2020
Brodie Lee's TNT Championship Celebration
#AEWDynamite this Thurs AUG 27th - 8/7c on @TNTdrama— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2020
- Hardy v Guevara 1st AEW Tables Match
- MOX/MJF All Out Contract Signing
- Mr Brodie Lee's Celebration Continues
- Swole v Baker/Penelope/Reba
- Tag Gauntlet for All Out Tag Title shot Nightmares v Bucks v Best Friends v FTR pic.twitter.com/93bEpFTMb2
Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
This Thursday on Dynamite - they finally meet face to face as @MATTHARDYBRAND goes face to with @sammyguevara in a TABLES MATCH!
Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY NIGHT AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/rWKQkDzhL9— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2020
Jon Moxley vs. MJF Contract Signing
Here we go!
TOMORROW on Dynamite - It's the official contract signing between @JonMoxley & @The_MJF for their AEW World Championship Match at All Out on September 5th!
Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY NIGHT AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/BNAHR03YEH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2020
Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford
Big Swole FINALLY gets her match with Dr. Britt Baker.
But, there's a catch.
It's @RealBrittBaker, @RebelTanea & @thePenelopeFord vs. @SwoleWorld in a 3 on 1 handicap match!
Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY NIGHT AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/qknAtkFjw6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2020
