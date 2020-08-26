Everything Announced for NXT's Aug. 26 and AEW Dynamite's Aug. 27 Episodes

For the second week in a row, NXT and AEW Dynamite will run unopposed against each other as the NBA Playoffs have pushed this week's Dynamite from its usual Wednesday night slot to Thursday night at the same time. NXT's show will be all about the fallout from this past Saturday's NXT TakeOver XXX, but will also include two title matches in Imperium vs. Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Former WWE star Wade Barrett will also make a special appearance on the show as a guest commentator.

One night later, AEW will continue its build to the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. Jon Moxley and MJF will sign the contract for their AEW World Championship match, Brodie Lee and The Dark Order will celebrate their violent victory over The Nightmare Family last week and four teams will battle in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contenders for Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Which matches/segments are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!