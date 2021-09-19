Watch: AEW’s Matt Hardy Trolls Fans By Teasing a Reunion With Jeff Hardy

The Hardy Boyz haven’t worked as a tag team since their brief run as SmackDown Tag Team Champions back in April 2019. But, for just a moment, fans thought the iconic brothers had been reunited this weekend. Matt Hardy was working an independent wrestling event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and, as the clip below shows, he teased bringing out Jeff Hardy by grabbing a microphone and saying, “My partner is family. Now cue his damn music!”

The original Hardy Boyz theme started playing as the crowd erupted, but those cheers quickly turned to boos as Marq Quen arrived doing Jeff’s entrance dance. Quen and Isiah Kassidy have been working alongside Matt since the Summer of 2020, turning heel in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1439451022729089027?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Even though Jeff has his “No More Words” entrance theme, the former WWE Champion has been nowhere near WWE’s main event scene in years. He came up short in challenging Damian Priest for the United States Championship on this week’s Raw, and before that he was part of the 24/7 Championship scene in the lower midcard. Over in AEW, Matt has been used primarily in the upper midcard, feuding with the likes of Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy while running his Hardy Family Office faction.

Despite the fact that the pair are in opposing companies and Jeff is still under contract for a while, Matt has remained optimistic that the pair will eventually reunite and retire as a tag team.

“The gimmick I would like to end my career on, and I’m pretty confident in saying this, I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boyz,” Matt said on a Twitch stream back in June. “Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. That is, I feel like, a beautiful way to tie up a career. It’s probably going to be 30 years for both of us, probably over 30 years when it’s all said and done. To go out the way you came in, that’s super cool. I would like to finish my career with Jeff Hardy, my brother, as a team.

“To correct the record, I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there’s a lot of great teams there,” he added. “A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing.”