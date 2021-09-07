WWE Fans Are Furious Over Jeff Hardy Being in WWE Raw's 24/7 Championship Segment

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Reggie once again retain his WWE 24/7 Championship, this time by beating Akira Tozawa in a match before avoiding R-Truth and a group wrestlers running out from the backstage area. While Truth has been the signature roleplayer in the 24/7 title segments since the title was first introduced, the wrestlers seen running out to try and chase the champion each week are usually comprised of lower midcard stars. But fans were taken aback when former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was among that group.

The frustration over Hardy being this far down on the card resulted in his name trending on Twitter into the following morning. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.