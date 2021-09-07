WWE Fans Are Furious Over Jeff Hardy Being in WWE Raw's 24/7 Championship Segment
This week's Monday Night Raw saw Reggie once again retain his WWE 24/7 Championship, this time by beating Akira Tozawa in a match before avoiding R-Truth and a group wrestlers running out from the backstage area. While Truth has been the signature roleplayer in the 24/7 title segments since the title was first introduced, the wrestlers seen running out to try and chase the champion each week are usually comprised of lower midcard stars. But fans were taken aback when former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was among that group.
The frustration over Hardy being this far down on the card resulted in his name trending on Twitter into the following morning. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
.@WWEMaverick?!?! 🤯@WWE_Reggie makes another unbelievable #247Title escape on #WWERaw! @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/TRFy2XlsOA— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2021
Fans Miss This Jeff Hardy
I want this Jeff Hardy right now, NOT A FUCKIN 24/7 JOBBER pic.twitter.com/50nZFAEhNO— ALL MIGHTY ERA 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 (@thatdudealex234) September 7, 2021
The Tribal Chief Does Not Approve
Jeff Hardy is really out here chasing the 24/7 title. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HOAYPoUnkm— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 7, 2021
Jeff hardy is a HOF and is chasing the 24/7 championship yeah I’m good on raw for a min— (phillydrew)✊🏾🦋🖤 (@Drew7200) September 7, 2021
#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/p1VuhGjTha
Appalling
This is a Jeff Hardy appreciation tweet.
His presentation last night was absolutely appalling. pic.twitter.com/o100oh6X1m— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 7, 2021
Man...
They really have Jeff Hardy chasing the 24/7 title now who did he piss off ffsSeptember 7, 2021
From Then to Now
Jeff Hardy was WWE Champion and he now huntin the 24/7 title. Bruhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/XgI5DtkSdX— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) September 7, 2021
Not Going to Work
YA'LL REALLY GOT THE GOAT JEFF HARDY IN THE 24/7 GROUP #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gtbo0GO2Kb— Austin Whitley (@NXT4LIFE1994) September 7, 2021
Some Brotherly Love
Gonna RT this Jeff Hardy birthday post because he’s trending on Twitter..
Cuz Brother Nero is universally loved & we all want the best for him. https://t.co/AKukNsm9Nc pic.twitter.com/6dbQaI3bsX— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 7, 2021
