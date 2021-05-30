AEW TNT Champion Miro Blasts Cody Rhodes Ahead of Double or Nothing

✖

Miro is set to defend the AEW TNT Championship at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view against Lance Archer, but it looks like "The Best Man" is already picking fights with future potential opponents. While speaking with WrestleSlam leading up to this weekend's show the Bulgarian star was asked about Cody Rhodes, a two-time former TNT Champion. Miro had no kind words for the executive vice president, saying (h/t Wrestling Inc.), "Nobody likes Cody Rhodes. Why should I like Cody Rhodes? He's an 'office boy.' I don't like 'office boys.' He's trying to be on top of me, but I'm the only boss. Nobody is trying to boss me around.

"I used to be in a company where people made me sing and dance, but no more," he continued. "This is my time, this is on my terms. I got no boss over my head, so I don't care about Cody Rhodes, his reality shows, or whatever else he's doing," he added.

While the two did work in WWE at the same time, the pair never met in the ring beyond a battle royal and a few Royal Rumbles (when Rhodes was still stuck in his Stardust persona). Do you think Miro and Rhodes will start feuding over the TNT soon? Let us know in the comments below!

In an interview with ComicBook earlier this week, Rhodes confirmed the future of the TNT Championship once AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage both jump to TBS in January.

"I don't want to drop any spoilers, but I mean, I'll drop a spoiler. I don't think we're going to change the title's name one bit," Rhodes said. "TNT is the place that the first alternative challenger brand in two decades appeared on. Their excitement, our partners at WarnerMedia, and the TNT title, as I've stated, I think it is, if not the most important title in wrestling, the second most important title in wrestling. I don't see us changing that name, and I think that's kind of across the board. I don't think you'll find anybody in management or Tony himself who wants to change that name. We'll always roll with the punches and we'll always pivot, but I'm 99% sure the TNT title stays the TNT title."