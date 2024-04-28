Brie Bella Provides Update on Bryan Danielson Following AEW Dynasty Injury Scare

At AEW Dynasty Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay met for the very first time in an effort to determine who the best wrestler in the world really is. The match was as most expected it to be and in the end it was lauded as the match of the night. However, it didn't go off without a hitch. During the match, Ospreay hit his patented move -- the Storm Driver '93. He followed it up with the Hidden Blade to win the match. As Danielson laid in the ring motionless, it appeared like he may have injured his neck. With his history of neck injuries -- one that retired him for an extended period of time -- officials ran in the ring to make sure he was okay.

Ospreay addressed the moment during the post media scrum, revealing that he is officially retiring the move. "Within the confines of wrestling, I do go, like I said, in the ring it is more or less your life versus mine, until you kind of see it staring at you in the face of what I did and I'm honestly...I feel awful about this. So even though like 90% of the time, that move's been absolutely fine, seeing the damage that it's kind of done, I'm going to retire using the Storm Driver."

Little has been said about Danielson's condition in the mean time, but Danielson's wife, Brie Garcia (formerly WWE's Brie Bella) has provided an update on her husband's condition. She admitted that she was scared watching the match. He did hurt himself, but he won't be needing any surgery. "I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck. He's good," Brie said on The Nikki and Brie Show. "Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery." Her twin sister Nikki then asks what exactly happened, she noted that he landed on it wrong.

"He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he's going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things," Brie continued. "I saw a lot of people online say the same thing, it's probably one of the best matches in pro wrestling history, I'm just gonna be that cocky. Some are saying 'in the United States, the best pro wrestling match in the United States.' Better than any match so far this year. I agree. I think Bryan and Will, their chemistry and story, they are both such stars. It just got you fired up. When I watched the match, I told Bryan, 'I got fired up. Fired up!'"

It's unclear at this time when Danielson will return to AEW, but Comicbook.com will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on his condition.

H/T: Fightful