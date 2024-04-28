The Rock Reveals Drew McIntyre Has Signed New Deal with WWE

After months of speculation, it appears that a powerhouse superstar has signed a new deal with WWE, and we have The Rock to thank for the news. The Rock revealed on his Instagram account that Drew McIntyre has signed a new deal with WWE, and in the video that accompanied the post, surprised McIntyre with a Scottish Claymore. Rock wanted to be at the meeting with Nick Khan in person but wasn't able to attend, though he had a card and the claymore delivered to McIntyre instead. You can find Rock's post below, and it appears that McIntyre will be sticking around in WWE for the foreseeable future.

On Instagram Rock wrote, "Man of my word 🗡️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 As you're a man of yours – Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on signing your new @wwe deal. As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family and your country embody. Alba gu bràth 🗡️

As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me 🗡️🥃😉 Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain and always entertaining our fans. – Final Boss @wwe @tkogrp"

McIntyre has been cagey about his contract status, but recent reports indicated that he hadn't signed a new deal yet. McIntyre has still figured prominently into creative plans, and even won the Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 for a brief moment before CM Punk cost him the Title.

In a previous interview with Newsday's Alfonso Castillo, McIntyre said there was "not much" he could say about his current contract. "I can say I'm having fun. And I hope to continue to have fun, no matter what," McIntyre said. "I'm still young, I'm in my prime. I'm gonna be wrestling. "If I'm not, you know, one of the featured players, if I'm not making a significant difference to the show, and the business as a whole, then quite frankly, I don't want to be there", (via PWTorch).

Now that he's going to stick around WWE, he will certainly be one of the biggest picks in the WWE Draft, which continues on next week's Monday Night Raw. You can find the full rules for the WWE Draft, which started on this week's SmackDown, below.

WWE Draft 2024 Rules

Champions on each brand will be protected and are not eligible to be drafted. As a result, Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Awesome Truth and Sami Zayn will remain on Raw. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul will remain on SmackDown.

Even though their status as champions allows them to go to both brands, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are eligible to be drafted. They will be assigned to that brand if they lose the titles.

Friday's SmackDown will feature four rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 16 picks being announced (8 for SmackDown and 8 for Raw).

Monday's Raw will feature six rounds of draft picks being announced. Each round will consist of the brands making two picks apiece for a total of 24 picks (12 for Raw and 12 for SmackDown).

SmackDown will have the first pick on Friday, and Raw will have first pick on Monday.

Where do you want to see McIntyre end up in the WWE Draft? You can let me know on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!