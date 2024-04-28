Tony Khan Suffered "Multiple Head and Neck Injuries" During The Elite's AEW Dynamite Attack

Since The Elite attacked Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite, Khan has shown up to the NFL Draft in a neck brace. The sight has become quite the spectacle over the last three days as Khan balances work between AEW and his role as the chief football strategy officer on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

An update on Khan's condition post-attack was provided during tonight's episode of AEW Collision. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were behind the commentary desk where Schiavone revealed Khan suffered "multiple head and beck injuries" during the attack. Khan appeared on the NFL Network for an interview, stating that the TK Driver (formerly the Meltzer Driver) is one of the deadliest professional wrestling moves as it's banned in Tennessee and outlawed in many others.

Through it all, Khan has reiterated that he feels lucky that he's still able to work. In addition to his injuries, doctors have notified Khan that while he's recovering he's unable to travel. Thus, he will be running AEW remotely from Jacksonville until he's healed. McGuinness raised a good point, however. If something happens while they're on the road, who is supposed to handle it? Schiavone reminds him that the EVPs -- Matthew and Nicholas Jackson -- are still there and will likely assume that position.

However, former Elite member Kenny Omega is slated for his big return next week on AEW Dynamite. Matthew and Nicholas previously kicked him out of the group, replacing him with his biggest rival, Kazuchika Okada. It's unknown at this time what Omega's role will be when he appears on Dynamite as he's still recovering from a severe case of diverticulitis from December, but it seems likely The Elite will be there to soil his welcome home party. While he's been away, Omega finally started a Twitch channel to stream video games and talk about the world of professional wrestling. In recent weeks, he's admitted that he feels like he shouldn't be considered an EVP as he's a believer in fighting. He added that he hasn't had power in AEW for more than four years.

"Unfortunately, try as I may, things were too chaotic for me to be able to do anything by my own power," Omega said. "I also thought of myself as a liability because -- I just played a lot of contact sports and I've gotten into jiu-jitsu and boxing and mixed martial arts. When you're in an environment like that, sometimes emotions get the best of you and people will wanna throw hands. I am unfortunately – or fortunately – a believer of it -- I'm actually a believer of fighting. I am, and that sounds terrible to say which is why, like, don't make me an EVP in 2024. We can't do that stuff anymore. I just feel that sometimes that's how you have to settle things."