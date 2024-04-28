AEW's Darby Allin Reveals New Injuries After Shocking Bus Accident

It seems like All Elite Wrestling star Darby Allin just can't catch a break. The fan-favorite former TNT Champion won the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Sting, only to forfeit the title after Sting's retirement. In March, before embarking on a trip to scale Mount Everest, Allin broke his foot during a match with Jay White, delaying his trek and in-ring career indefinitely. Now Allin is dealing with another difficult situation, having apparently been hit by a bus while in New York.

Allin took to Instagram on Saturday to share a couple of photos from his trip to New York. The first sees him and a friend at a show, with Allin sporting a bandage on his nose. The second photo (which is a bit more detailed and graphic) shows Allin after the injury, with a bloody nose and swollen face.

"That awkward moment when you're crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus," Allin wrote. "Least I can have a good time with [Raymond Pettibon] and catch a broadway show lol"

Based on Allin's post, it doesn't appear he suffered any major injuries from the accident. He didn't share a lot of information, so there obviously could be something else that hasn't been disclosed publicly, but Allin's photos suggest he was able to be out and about in a fairly normal capacity following the accident.

Fellow AEW star Brody King, who had a lengthy in-ring rivalry with Allin, joked on social media that he was the cause of Allin's accident.

"I was driving the bus that hit [Darby Allin]," King wrote. "Shouldn't have been standing there."

What's Next for Darby Allin in AEW?

Allin had planned to take a hiatus from in-ring competition after Sting's retirement, as he had been training to scale Mount Everest. Ahead of his match with Jay White in March (which ultimately caused the broken foot that kept him from taking his trip), Allin addressed his wrestling future.

"This isn't gonna be easy, Tony," Allin began. "You know it's funny to think about it. About five years ago I was homeless about 40 minutes away from here, in downtown Atlanta. And then Sunday I was main-eventing one of AEW's best pay-per-views of all time in Sting's retirement match. I said I'd stop at nothing to make sure his career ended with the respect it deserved, and I felt like I did just that. I'm lacerated, I'm beat up, I'm tired. But what's next for Darby Allin? Next week at Big Business I got a match against Jay White. Then on March 21st I'm flying to go climb Mount Everest. And this is just me talking from the heart here. This is me talking from the heart. There is no guarantee that I"m going to come back alive from Mount Everest. I just wanted to take the time to say thank you to every fan. And thank you to AEW for giving me this dream. And if next week is my last ever match, I'm going to do what I always do, and that is go out fighting for my life."