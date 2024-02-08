AEW Reveals Big Business Event, Teasing Mercedes Moné Debut

Tony Khan's "Big Announcement" on Wednesday night's new edition of AEW Dynamite is one that certainly has fans excited. Earlier in the day, Boston's TD Garden revealed that there would be a live Dynamite at the storied arena in March. As expected, that was directly tied to Khan's announcement, which is all likely tied to the debut of Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in All Elite Wrestling.

There have been reports of Mercedes coming to AEW for some time, and it looks like we know now when that is happening. AEW announced that a special Dynamite called Big Business will take place in Boston on March 13th. If setting the show in the city where Mercedes first started her pro wrestling career wasn't enough of a hint that it could feature her AEW debut, the Big Business title surely does the trick. There are money signs throughout the art for the event, hammering home the point that Mercedes is on the way.

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan, #AEW returns to @TDGarden in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 13th, with #AEWDynamite: BIG BUSINESS on @TBSNetwork!

Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY 2/10 at 10am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/xWmp2CE93a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

Mercedes' upcoming debut is being rolled out in a similar fashion to CM Punk's initial debut with the company a couple of years ago. AEW announced The First Dance in Punk's hometown of Chicago and ramped up anticipation for his arrival.

While Mercedes hasn't appeared on TV for AEW just yet, her ties to the company go back a little while. Last year, Mercedes was in attendance for AEW All in at London's Wembley Stadium. Seeing her in the crowd at that event had many fans convinced she would eventually sign with the company.

"It was great to have her here," Khan said after the event last year. "She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. The last time we saw her compete, she was competing against Willow Nightingale and there is a lot of exciting international pro wrestling. I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, but she's not cleared. I thought it would be good to have her take in the show."

