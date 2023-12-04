Insight Into NJPW's Involvement With AEW Continental Classic (Exclusive)

The AEW Continental Classic is cementing itself as one of professional wrestling's biggest tournaments. When AEW President Tony Khan announced that his company would be running its first-ever round robin tournament, many fans drew comparisons to New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax. That summertime showcase has been a Far East tradition for decades. The G1's prestige has grown to the point that it is considered a career highlight just to be among the participating field, let alone win the entire thing. While the AEW Continental Classic still has years, possibly decades, until it can be spoken of in the same breath, the tournament got a big boost upon launch thanks to what will go to the victor.

Upon entering the AEW Continental Classic, NJPW STRONG Openweight and Ring of Honor World Champion Eddie Kingston declared that he will be putting both of his titles on the line. This led to the announcement that the tournament's eventual winner would become a Triple Crown Champion, officially tying themselves to all three promotions.

Rocky Romero Details AEW Continental Classic Conversations

(Photo: AEW, NJPW)

How did New Japan Pro Wrestling get involved in the AEW Continental Classic?

Speaking to ComicBook.com, NJPW star and ambassador Rocky Romero detailed the conversation he had with AEW President Tony Khan about putting New Japan gold on the line in an All Elite tournament.

"Tony reached out and said, 'This is what I'm thinking. I think it would be cool if there was kind of a merging of the titles together in some kind of way,'" Romero recalled. "What better person and character to do that than Eddie, since he's important to both companies."

Kingston has been under AEW contract since Summer 2020 and has established himself as one of the company's hottest stars. His reach has expanded beyond his home company as well, as he is a regular on NJPW STRONG and Ring of Honor programming. Kingston's New Japan roots stretch deep, as he has touted his appreciation for the Far East style on a regular basis. He competed in the G1 Climax this past summer, finishing with eight points.

"We'll see who wins the actual tournament and who ends up with all three championships," Romero continued. "Hopefully it's somebody that's part of both companies now, New Japan and AEW."

While Kingston is the most regular competitor on both NJPW and AEW, just about every AEW Continental Classic has ties to each.

"The tournament field looks awesome. There's a lot of amazing wrestlers," Romero added. "The format of a league style is obviously kind of new in the US, if you're not a New Japan fan watching the G1. It hopefully opens the door for more people to watch New Japan and get into the G1 come summertime of next year."

The AEW Continental Classic continues this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.