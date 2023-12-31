Longtime WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Reportedly Leaving the Company

While WWE will always be synonymous with Vince McMahon, there's another name that's right after his in terms of well-known executives, and now that person is reportedly leaving WWE. That executive is none other than Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, and according to PWInsider, he informed WWE around Christmas that he was existing the company. The report states that a big factor in his decision to retire regarded changes internally in the post-Endeavor era, with a source saying that Dunn was "never going to do anything that was dictated" to him and that the main issue was two different versions of how things should be run on the TV production side.

Dunn has been with WWE (then WWF) since 1984, which took place a year before the first WrestleMania. He was initially hired as Associate Producer for all WWF programming and later would become the Supervising Producer for all WWF programming. In 1993 Dunn was named Executive Producer of all WWE programming and became the Line Producer of record for every WWE broadcast.

Dunn has continued to have his hands in so much of WWE's programming over the years, including Raw, SmackDown, Main Event, Tough Enough, Total Divas, the XFL, and more, and now we will enter an era where that singular vision of WWE programming is no longer running the ship. Dunn was actually asked to stay on by the WWE Board of Directors when Vince McMahon retired in 2022, but as McMahon's power has changed within the company post-TKO, it appears Dunn is ready to begin a new era of his own.

As for who will replace him, it's not known who might step into that role or if it will be a position-by-committee approach. The report states that Dunn has recently stepped back a bit, which has allowed others to spread their wings as it were, and handle some of his responsibilities, so having several people split those responsibilities up might be the most likely option

What this means for WWE television remains to be seen, as we could see some changes implemented over time. Triple H has certainly brought some changes to WWE since taking over creative, and while the style and approach to WWE television isn't likely to radically shift, a few tweaks here and there could very well surface over the next few months. Day 1 is next up for WWE, and you can find the full card below.

WWE Day 1

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Ivy Nile

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

