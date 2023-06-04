AEW Fans Pitch More Forbidden Door 2023 Matches to Join Omega/Ospreay and Okada/Danielson
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 is already off to a hot start as Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay II and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada were both confirmed for the show this weekend. And as fans celebrated the announcements, they started pitching ideas for the rest of the card as plenty of big names from both companies still need a match for the show. You can check out some of the best pitches in the list below!
Forbidden Door 2023 will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 25. Who do you think will win the Omega/Opsreay & Okada/Danielson matches? Tell us your picks in the comments!
Forbidden Door 2 is going to be so memorable!— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 4, 2023
We are getting:
Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada pic.twitter.com/Ume5XsRYIN
MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
It has to be the Ace. MJF has been bashing NJPW for over a year and no one is a better representative for that company outside of Okada. Plus Tana basically invented the term Forbidden Door.— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) June 4, 2023
Punk vs. Kenta (Finally)
My prediction card so far for Forbidden Door 2:
MJF vs. Tanahashi
Bryan vs. Okada
Ospreay vs. Omega 2
CM Punk vs. KENTA
Aussie Open vs. FTR
David Finlay vs. Jay White
If you see this and want to add any of your own dream matches, be my guest #ForbiddenDoor #AEW #njpw— Rami Hanna (@WhoElseButRami) June 4, 2023
Forbidden Door 2 gonna be a great show. The first one was a lot of fun but the sequel looking even crazier. Bryan/Okada and Ospreay/Omega on the same card is WILD. I hope Kenta comes after CM Punk next🔥 https://t.co/05SoNeW9TJ— Son Goku (@DMA_619) June 4, 2023
Tony Khan has a goldmine here: CM Punk vs KENTA at Forbidden Door.
The feud literally writes itself, BOOK IT DAMNIT 😤🔥#AEW pic.twitter.com/AyCym0WOtC— 𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢⚡️ (@AlllEliteZero) June 2, 2023
Max vs. Murder Grandpa
I think we ALL know who should face MJF at Forbidden Door.— Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) June 4, 2023
Book it. pic.twitter.com/K5knaxKAly
Who Should Get Shingo?
I want Shingo to have a big Forbidden door match too— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) June 4, 2023
The ROH Offerings...
Forbidden Door 2 so far
Bryan Danielson Vs Kazuchika Okada
Kenny Omega Vs Will Ospreay 2 (IWGP US Title)
Samoa Joe Vs Zack Sabre Jr (Who the true king of TV)
Daniel Garcia Vs Katsuyori Shibata (ROH Pure Title)
The first top two matches can have all of my money. pic.twitter.com/haeM1ii5f3— Inkling Mario (@InklingMario) June 4, 2023
Run It Back!
This is the Forbidden Door 2 match I truly want https://t.co/jrO0oTAQXL— 💖💜💙 Prideful Ashley 💙💜💖 (@misskittyf) May 26, 2023
And What Of Ibushi?
Kenny's in Japan bringing Kota Ibushi to the Forbidden Door! 🚪 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/GctaeZl1YC— Manny (@BeastModeManny) June 1, 2023