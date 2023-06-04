AEW and New Japan Confirm Two Massive Matches for Forbidden Door 2023

AEW and New Japan locked in two massive matches for Forbidden Door 2023 on Sunday during NJPW's Dominion even in Osaka. The show saw Will Ospreay win the No. 1 contender's tournament for the IWGP United States Championship, locking in a rematch against Kenny Omega for the title Omega won from Ospreay back at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. The long-awaited first encounter between the two resulted in an instant Match of the Year candidate.

"Kenny Omega, I'm the guy you left covered in my own blood at Tokyo Dome," Ospreay said after the match. "You should've killed me when you had the chance, I'm back for revenge. I will walk into your territory bruv, I will walk into Canada. Ospreay vs Canada. I'm bringing back the IWGP US title."

Elsewhere in the show, Bryan Danielson appeared via video promo and called out Kazuchika Okada to a one-on-one match. He said that while Okada calls himself "The Rainmaker," Danielson intends to bring him into the desert.

Ospreay's loss to Omega was followed up with the news that he'd have to miss his WrestleMania 39 bookings due to a shoulder stinger. The injury forced him to reexamine his in-ring career.

"Over the last 48 hours, I've been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career," Ospreay said in a Twitter video after getting cleared. "It's been incredible, but the one thing that has been constant, especially the last few years, is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more, recently."

"I'm just going to enjoy myself, and hope for the best. I'm going to have to change things up a lot, but I'm going to compete, I'm going to come back, and I'm going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can," Ospreay continued. "I don't know how long this ride is going to be, I'm going to be honest. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that's all. Much love."

Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Are these two matches enough to get you excited for the event? Tell us what other matches you want to see down in the comments!