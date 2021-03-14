AEW Revolution Breaks Record for Pay-Per-View Buys

✖

The buyrates for AEW's Revolution pay-per-view are in, and according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the show generated roughly 125,000 buys, That total smashes the previous buyrate record of 105,000 estimated buys, set by the Double or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view last Spring. The show generated "just over $5 million," and the report stated AEW will pocket 2.4 million in revenue.

The show was headlined by the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. While the match itself was widely praised, fans left Daily's Place disappointed as the explosives that meant to "blow up" the ring at the end of the show failed. AEW president Tony Khan, Eddie Kingston and Omega have all explained what happened in-storyline to compensate for the misfire, and "The Cleaner" late gave an out-of-character statement on the matter.

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised. It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though," Omega told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”

Check out the full results from Revolution below:

(Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami

Hangman Page def. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)

Scorpio Sky def. Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. Ethan Page (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)

Christian Cage Signs with AEW

Sting & Darby Allin def. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (Street Fight)

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega def. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

AEW returns to pay-per-view with the Double or Nothing event on May 30.