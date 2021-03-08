AEW Revolution: Kenny Omega Defeats Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

✖

Kenny Omega not only retained the AEW World Championship in a brutally violent Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch with Jon Moxley at Revolution, but he left in the ring to get blown up by the final explosions of the night.

The first blast came after Omega blinded Mox by tossing powder in his eyes, then tossing him into the ropes.

Omega then tossed Omega into one of the boards placed in the corner, but Mox got revenge by kicking the champ into two explosions.

The final set of rope explosions came when Omega countered the Paradigm Shift by driving Mox into the ropes. Kenny immediately shouted for the referee to get him water as something hit him in the eye upon contact.

Kenny Omega got it in the eyes. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/Uge929d7UJ — SkullsMedia.com (@SkullsMedia) March 8, 2021

With both men perched on the apron, Moxley drove Omega into the "Triple Hell" area at ringside with a Paradigm Shift. Mox was tied up in the wire so he was unable to make a cover.

The paradigm shift to the barbed wire triple hell on the outside.

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/xd8a8MZGWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

With less than 10 minutes left to go before the ring explodes, the sounds of drums could be heard throughout the arena (indicating the explosion was coming soon). Omega then hit the One-Winged Angel, but Moxley was able to force the ropes to explode in order to break the count.

Not even an interference by the Good Brothers or a surprise explosion hidden inside a spiked baseball batt could keep Mox down. Omega then hit a One-Winged Angel through a steel chair to finally put Mox down for the three.

To make matters worse, Moxley, Gallows and Anderson handcuffed Moxley's hands behind his back. Even though the match was over, the clock continued to count down. As the heels left the ring, Eddie Kingston and his faction ran out to try and save Mox. Kingston eventually jumped on Mox to protect him from the explosion.

Check out the full results from Revolution below: